EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in East Cleveland trapped two fire fighters Wednesday morning.

u/d: sounds like 3rd flr collapsed on to 2nd. Floor joists burned through. 1 FF rescued. 2 FF also rescued. https://t.co/ySlB77f8JC — NE Ohio Scanner (@NEO_Scan) April 26, 2023

The fire started at 13400 Forest Hills Avenue, officials say.

Police confirmed they responded to the scene.

East Cleveland Fire could not confirm any information about the fire.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.