Fake cops stop unsuspecting women in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says there have been at least three drivers stopped by people posing as police officers.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects pull the driver over and demand they get out of their vehicles. Luckily, no one has completely fallen for the ruse.

One woman called 9-1-1 a few days after she was approached because the incident didn’t sit well with her.

“I was calling because I had a weird run-in with an officer.” Dispatcher: Where did this happen? Caller: In Burbank. It was on 83 just past 604 on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.”

Captain Doug Hunter, a 42-year sheriff department veteran, explains what their investigation has uncovered so far.

“Our concern is that the person posing as a law enforcement officer is targeting women. We know that one of the three vehicles that stopped was driven by a male and when the fake officer turned around, got into his car approached the vehicle, and saw that it was a man, he immediately and fled at a high rate of speed.”

Authorities are advising motorists, especially women to trust their instincts, refuse to get out of their vehicles and to call 9-1-1 for help if they need to.

