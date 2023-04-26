2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fake cops stop unsuspecting women in Wayne County

By Harry Boomer
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says there have been at least three drivers stopped by people posing as police officers.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects pull the driver over and demand they get out of their vehicles. Luckily, no one has completely fallen for the ruse.

One woman called 9-1-1 a few days after she was approached because the incident didn’t sit well with her.

“I was calling because I had a weird run-in with an officer.” Dispatcher: Where did this happen? Caller: In Burbank. It was on 83 just past 604 on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.”

Captain Doug Hunter, a 42-year sheriff department veteran, explains what their investigation has uncovered so far.

“Our concern is that the person posing as a law enforcement officer is targeting women. We know that one of the three vehicles that stopped was driven by a male and when the fake officer turned around, got into his car approached the vehicle, and saw that it was a man, he immediately and fled at a high rate of speed.”

Authorities are advising motorists, especially women to trust their instincts, refuse to get out of their vehicles and to call 9-1-1 for help if they need to.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

East Liverpool residents worry about toxic soil from East Palestine being burned in their...
East Liverpool residents worry about toxic soil from East Palestine train derailment being burned in community
Crews repairing water main break in Downtown Cleveland
Area workers frustrated as giant downtown sinkhole still not repaired
2 shot on East 113th in Cleveland
2 men gunned down on Cleveland’s East Side
Frank Ragsdale and Elijah Hawkins
Akron Police: 2 arrested, 3 cars towed, traffic citations issued during Monday’s protests