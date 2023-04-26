2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee sparkles in MLB debut

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rookie Tanner Bibee struck out 8 in 5.2 innings to win his big-league debut Wednesday, 4-1 over Colorado.

Bibee allowed 6 hits and no walks, also fanned 5 in a row at one point, making him the first Cleveland pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920) to do so.

Bibee’s win follows another stellar outing from a rookie, as Logan T. Allen pitched well Sunday in a win over Miami.

The Guardians salvage the finale of a 3-game set with the Rockies and now go to Boston for a weekend series.

The team did get a scare pregame when pitching coach Carl Willis had to be taken to the hospital with dizziness.

Manager Terry Francona said after the game that Willis was undergoing tests.

Willis, 62, is in his seventh season on Francona’s coaching staff.

