The Killer Next Door: New podcast episode examines murder of Fairview Park grandmother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A beloved grandmother is found dead after her Fairview Park home goes up in flames.

But was it an accident or something more sinister?

In the latest episode of the 19 News true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, investigator Kelly Kennedy tracks the 34-year criminal history of a troublesome neighbor who seems to slip through the cracks and explains why it took a decade to finally put “The Killer Next Door” behind bars.

