The Killer Next Door: New podcast episode examines murder of Fairview Park grandmother

The latest episode of Dark Side of the Land is streaming now on all major podcast platforms.
“The Killer Next Door” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud,...
“The Killer Next Door” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.(WOIO)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A beloved grandmother is found dead after her Fairview Park home goes up in flames.

But was it an accident or something more sinister?

In the latest episode of the 19 News true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, investigator Kelly Kennedy tracks the 34-year criminal history of a troublesome neighbor who seems to slip through the cracks and explains why it took a decade to finally put “The Killer Next Door” behind bars.

“The Killer Next Door” is available on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloudSpotifyApple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Be sure to subscribe to Dark Side of the Land to hear the latest episodes from Season 3, as well as past podcast episodes.

