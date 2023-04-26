‘LET EM KNOW’: Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 playoffs fan guide for Game 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers have come back from being on the downside of a 3-1 lead in the NBA Playoffs before, and they’re hoping to do it again to advance past the New York Knicks in Round 1, so “It’s time to LET EM KNOW Cleveland!”

This is the first time the Cavs are in the playoffs in the second post-LeBron James era, when they were in the 2018 NBA Finals against none other than the Golden State Warriors.

But the four year hiatus ended when the eastern conference’s fourth seed Cavs took on the fifth seeded New York Knicks.

The Cavs had home court advantage with the first two games played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Knicks took the lead with a close 101-97 finish to Game 1, but the Cavs came back with a vengeance to tie the series with a 107-90 victory in Game 2.

Games 3 and 4 were played at Madison Square Garden in New York, where the Knicks crushed the Cavs 99-79 and then 102-93.

The best of seven series takes on a 2-2-1-1-1 format, which means there are four possible home games in the first round for the Cavs, who are back in Cleveland.

The Cavs take home court at 7 p.m. on April 26 in an all or nothing game.

If Cleveland can push the series to a Game 6, it’ll take place at Madison Square Garden on April 28.

A Cavs victory there would bring the team home one last time in Round 1 for Game 7 on April 30.

ROCK THE HOUSE AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

The Cavs said the “fun and energy inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has created one of the best home court advantages in the NBA” with 41 consecutive sellouts in the regular season.

This also means that the expected demand for playoff game tickets will be met with limited supply.

Go to Cavs.com/Tickets to get available tickets for Round 1, Game 5.

There is a six ticket limit while supplies last.

Fans with Playoff Priority had a first-come, first-served opportunity to buy tickets from a limited supply of home playoff games on April 19 before they went on sale to the general public on April 20.

To get Playoff Priority, become a member of Cavs United at Cavs.com/Enroll, or sign up to create a free Cavs United profile at Cavs.com/United.

The Cavaliers are ready to have fans “rock the house!”

“The team is calling on fans to raise the roof on the FieldHouse—bring the energy, volume and passion that fuels their fire on the court! Get to your seats early, WEAR the t-shirts and wear OUT the rally towels that all fans in attendance will receive!” the Cavaliers instructed.

But the free tees aren’t the only thing fans will get.

The Cavs said there will be fun for fans of all ages, including Cavs-inspired face paint and temporary tattoos, interactive photo opportunities, music, and performances by the Cavs entertainment teams.

TAILGATE AT TOWER CITY

But even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can still get in on the Cavs playoff excitement downtown with the free indoor Tailgate at Tower City before every game.

Wednesday’s tailgate for Game 5 kicks off at 4 p.m.

Just like at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, there will be fun for fans of all ages at these tailgate too, including Cavs-inspired face paint and temporary tattoos, interactive photo opportunities, music, and performances by the Cavs entertainment teams.

ROCK THE HOUSE EVEN WHEN THE CAVS AREN’T AT ROCKET MORTAGE FIELDHOUSE

If the Cavs push the series to Game 6, Fans can still “rock the house” at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse even when the Cavaliers are on the road by cheering on the team at the watch parties!

Watch the live game action on the FieldHouse HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard while cheering on the wine and gold with Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump along with mascots Moondog and Sir CC.

Even though the Cavs are in New York, fans will get a game-like experience with player introduction videos, HUMONGOTRON flames, entertainment performances, and T-shirt tosses.

Fans of all ages can enjoy the fun-filled activities through the end of halftime, including interactive games and photo opportunities.

You can even test your basketball skills with challenges and free throws on the Cavs home court during pre-game.

Tickets cost $5 per person and all ticket sales benefit Habitat for Humanity.

There’s a six ticket limit per person.

If there’s a Game 6, tickets for the Official Cavs Road Game Watch Parties can be bought at Cavs.com/Playoffs.

CHEER ON THE WINE AND GOLD AT HOME

Round 1 games that are not selected for exclusive national broadcast will be aired on Bally Sports Ohio.

All Cavaliers 2023 NBA Playoffs games will be broadcasted on Cavs flagship stations WTAM, Cleveland 1100 AM, 106.9 FM, and on 100.7 WMMS when the schedule doesn’t conflict with Cleveland Guardians games.

PICK AND WIN

Whether they’re watching or listening to the game, fans can put their basketball IQ to the test by making real-time predictions on what will unfold on the court by playing Cavs Pick ‘Em.

The free-to-play live predictive gaming platform rewards fans with points for every correct prediction.

Cavs said fans have the change to win these prizes for every playoff game:

1st place - $100 Cavs Team Shop Gift Card

2nd place- $50 Cavs Team Shop Gift Card

3rd place- $25 Cavs Team Shop Gift Card

Go to cavspickem.com to play.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.