CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of ramming into a fence to steal building materials from a business is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened in the area of Berea Road and Elmwood Avenue at 4 p.m. on April 18, according to police.

Police said the man got into a secured place of business and rammed the exterior fence to steal concrete forms.

He drove an older model while Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck with heavy rust to the front grill and bumper with no plates, police described.

Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the suspect and the truck shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Man rams into fence to steal concrete forms from Cleveland business, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-110190 with your tips.

