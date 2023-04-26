2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man rams into fence to steal concrete forms from Cleveland business, police say

Man rams into fence to steal concrete forms from Cleveland business, police say
Man rams into fence to steal concrete forms from Cleveland business, police say(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of ramming into a fence to steal building materials from a business is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened in the area of Berea Road and Elmwood Avenue at 4 p.m. on April 18, according to police.

Police said the man got into a secured place of business and rammed the exterior fence to steal concrete forms.

He drove an older model while Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck with heavy rust to the front grill and bumper with no plates, police described.

Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the suspect and the truck shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Man rams into fence to steal concrete forms from Cleveland business, police say
Man rams into fence to steal concrete forms from Cleveland business, police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-110190 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

North Olmsted wireless store gets ripped off big time by little crooks
North Olmsted wireless store gets ripped off big time by little crooks
Donathon Dean
14-year-old Lorain boy missing since April 20
Multiple suspects wanted for robbing elderly woman in Streetsboro grocery store parking lot,...
Streetsboro police looking for 3 suspects in robbery of elderly woman in store parking lot (surveillance video)
Omlsted Wireless was broken into early this morning by three short statured suspects. Police...
North Olmsted wireless store gets ripped off big time by little crooks (video)