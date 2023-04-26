2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

North Olmsted wireless store gets ripped off big time by little crooks (video)

Omlsted Wireless was broken into early this morning by three short statured suspects. Police...
Omlsted Wireless was broken into early this morning by three short statured suspects. Police are looking for tips to lead to arrests.(Source: North Olmsted Police)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -North Olmsted Police are hoping tips can catch three thieves who broke into and stole electronics early this morning.

The crime was caught on surveillance video around 1:00a.m. and shows the suspects were in and out of Olmsted Wireless at 26729 Brookpark Rd Ext. in just about 30 seconds.

The suspects look to be very young and very short as they have no problem ducking under the bar on the front door after the glass is smashed out.

One suspect makes a dash for behind the counter and goes right for a large item as if he knew it was there and starts packing it into a backpack.

The other two suspects smash display cases and take what look like cell phones.

Anyone with information on the short statured suspects should call North Olmsted Police at (440) 777-3535.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

Man rams into fence to steal concrete forms from Cleveland business, police say
Man rams into fence to steal concrete forms from Cleveland business, police say
North Olmsted wireless store gets ripped off big time by little crooks
North Olmsted wireless store gets ripped off big time by little crooks
Donathon Dean
14-year-old Lorain boy missing since April 20
Multiple suspects wanted for robbing elderly woman in Streetsboro grocery store parking lot,...
Streetsboro police looking for 3 suspects in robbery of elderly woman in store parking lot (surveillance video)