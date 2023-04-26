North Olmsted wireless store gets ripped off big time by little crooks (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -North Olmsted Police are hoping tips can catch three thieves who broke into and stole electronics early this morning.

The crime was caught on surveillance video around 1:00a.m. and shows the suspects were in and out of Olmsted Wireless at 26729 Brookpark Rd Ext. in just about 30 seconds.

The suspects look to be very young and very short as they have no problem ducking under the bar on the front door after the glass is smashed out.

One suspect makes a dash for behind the counter and goes right for a large item as if he knew it was there and starts packing it into a backpack.

The other two suspects smash display cases and take what look like cell phones.

Anyone with information on the short statured suspects should call North Olmsted Police at (440) 777-3535.

