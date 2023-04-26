Northeast Ohio weather: Dry next few days before widespread rain arrives

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some patchy frost around to start your Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are not as chilly this morning thanks to cloud cover sticking around, those clouds will clear out by this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain cooler-than-normal with highs only in the low 50s on today.

Overnight temperatures will drop back to below freezing.

Freeze watches and warnings are expected for much of the area tonight.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the work week with highs around 60 degrees.

While some patchy frost will develop inland, and where we see considerable clearing, we are not anticipating widespread frost tomorrow morning.

A large area of low pressure will move in after Thursday night, and this will keep things soggy through early next week.

Wettest days right now look to be Friday and Sunday, but rain will be in the forecast everyday starting tomorrow night through early next week.

River flooding will be a concern, as well as isolated flooding where heavier rain sets-up.

