Out of order: West Side Market vendors call out Cleveland after all 4 elevators break

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - West Side Market vendors are fed up after the only functioning elevator left broke down, and they’re demanding accountability.

D.W. Whitaker Meats said three of the four elevators at West Side Market have been broken for months.

Now that this last one gave out on Wednesday morning, the vendors have “no way” of getting their products up and down, according to D.W. Whitaker Meats.

Wednesday is also a Market Day, which left vendors scrambling.

D.W. Whitaker Meats took to Twitter to ask Cleveland City Council to hold “THIS LANDLORD ACCOUNTABLE.”

Two hours later, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb responded, acknowledging that the West Side Market is in desperate need of infrastructure upgrades.

“Band-aid fixes aren’t working anymore.” Bibb stated. “That’s why we are asking Cleveland City Council to pass our $15 million ARPA proposal to fund basic repairs.”

The West Side Market thanked the mayor, but customers want to know how long those basic repairs will take.

