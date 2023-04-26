Police arrest woman after she drove through Solon front yard and took off

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 42-year-old North Royalton woman with prior OVI convictions for driving through the front yard of a house on Dorset Lane, crashing into some bushes, and front steps, before taking off.

The car’s bumper fell off and was left behind.

Officers said they were called to the home located in the 6500 block of Dorset Lane on April 18 around 3 pm.

An officer found the black Honda sedan driving West on Bainbridge Rd near Liberty a short time later.

The officer stopped the car and spoke to the driver who admitted to drinking “two shots” but ended up blowing a .349%.

Mariya Dutchak was charged with OVI (M1), Prohibited BAC (M1), Reasonable Control (MM), Hit Skip (MM).

Damage to the home reportedly included a patio area and landscaping along the front of the home.

