Streetsboro police looking for 3 suspects in robbery of elderly woman in store parking lot (surveillance video)

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are searching for three suspects who robbed a 78 year old woman in a grocery store parking lot on April 19.

“It seemed like they knew just what they were doing and have done this before,” said Lt. Richard Polivka with Streetsboro Police.

Surveillance video shows a man and woman behind the victim in line and as they watch the elderly woman put her pin number in the register.

The two follow her out of the store as a third person, a man wearing white, plays the lookout.

Police said the elderly woman was sitting in her car in a grocery store parking lot when a woman informed her that there was a tack lodged in her rear tire.

Once the victim got out of her vehicle to inspect her tires, a man in a blue shirt stole credit cards from her purse that was left in the car, police say.

“Later our officer was looking at her history on her phone for her bank and he saw that they had gone to her ATM and take $500 out” said Lt. Polivka. “It is an enhanced penalty legally for someone over 65 years of age if you steal from them, it makes it an automatic felony”

He said her bank statements show the trio also trying to withdraw $3500 but failed.

“That is probably the lowest thing you can do, is prey on an elderly person.” said Polivka.

If you are able to identify any of these individuals or any information related to this incident call Officer Colvin at 330-626-4976.

