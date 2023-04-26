2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County residents wake up to find 2 miniature horses in yard... again

With two escapes in two days, this duo just keeps horsing around.
Summit County residents wake up to find 2 miniature ponies in yard... again
(Springfield Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that spring is here, you’re used to seeing animals like birds, squirrels, chipmunks, and perhaps the occasional stray cat in your yard.

But can you imagine waking up to find two miniature horses outside your door?

That’s what happened to two sets Springfield Township residents in two days.

Springfield Township Police got a call reporting two miniature horses were found in the backyard of their Darrell Street house on April 25.

Aside from the surprise visit, this picture shared by STPD seems to show the horses are quiet guests, already tuckered out from their little escape:

Summit County residents wake up to find 2 miniature ponies in yard
(Springfield Township Police)

Thanks to the help of the community, police found their owners and returned them to their own home on Tuesday night.

But these two weren’t done exploring Summit County just yet.

Springfield Township Police said they got loose AGAIN.

This time, they invited themselves to a house on Pressler Road around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

However, this adventure was much shorter than the day before.

Police said the horses were returned home about 30 minutes later.

Stay tuned to find out if they keep horsing around later this week.

