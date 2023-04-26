2 Strong 4 Bullies
With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world

FTC received fraud reports from 2.4 million consumers last year
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - Consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, an increase of more than 30% over the previous year, according to Federal Trade Commission data.

That number is no surprise to Amy Nofziger, director of the AARP’s Fraud Watch Network.

“We serve over 400 people every day who think that they might have been victims of fraud or even have a question about a fraud situation,” Nofziger said.

Nofziger said the AARP recently released a fraud survival guide that covers commons schemes and teaches people how to be proactive against scams.

She shared several tips:

  • Only keep what you need in your wallet and never carry your Social Security card
  • Move away from writing checks and look for more secure ways of payment, such as e-pay
  • Do not put outgoing checks in your mailbox
  • For checks that must be mailed, take them inside the post office for deposit
  • Regularly do a privacy check on your social media accounts
  • Do not accept friend requests or follows from people you do not know

