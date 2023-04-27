2 Strong 4 Bullies
5,681 in 5 years: Cuyahoga County leads the state in distracted driving crashes, AAA says

Distracted driving is known as one of the fatal four causes of traffic accidents. Others are...
Distracted driving is known as one of the fatal four causes of traffic accidents. Others are impaired driving, speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - AAA and the Ohio Department of Transportation shared statistics and hosted a distracted driving awareness event Thursday morning to commemorate National Distracted Driving Awareness Event.

The event Thursday featured a video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol of troopers pulling over distracted drivers.

A new law went into effect April 4 that allows officers to pull over drivers if they are holding and using a phone while driving.

Officials are encouraging drivers to ditch distractions behind the wheel now before officers can begin issuing citations for distracted driving in October 2023. Warnings are being given until then.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018 to 2022, there were 60,421 crashes in Ohio that involved one or more drivers who were distracted by something within their vehicle. Of these, 189 were fatal crashes that resulted in 207 deaths.

A AAA study found that while 81% of motorists are aware of driving focus features on their phones to silence calls and texts, 54% have never used the feature.

