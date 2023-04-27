Akron fire battles blaze at old Goodyear Tire building

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An old abandoned Goodyear Tire Company building caught fire in Akron Thursday.

Firefighters got called around 520pm to the building that is located at River and Johnson Streets in the Middlebury area of the city.

The fire is under control and crews were still on the scene as of 7 pm.

There have been no injuries to firefighters, according to Akron Fire Lt. Timothy Morrison.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.