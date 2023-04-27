2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cardinal Credit Union opens new branch in Mentor

Cardinal Credit Union
Cardinal Credit Union(Source: Cardinal Credit Union)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Cardinal Credit Union hosted a grand opening for their newest branch Thursday located at 8870 Mentor Avenue.

The credit union has been providing financial services to employees of various companies and organizations in the Mentor and Cleveland area for over half a century.

Originally organized in 1953 to serve employees of the Mentor Public School System, today Cardinal Credit Union is a community chartered credit union serving citizens of Lake, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula, Portage, Summit, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

The Mentor branch will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

