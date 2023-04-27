Cavs center Jarrett Allen: ‘I probably should beat myself up more’
Published: Apr. 27, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarrett Allen, badly ouplayed in the round 1 playoff loss to the Knicks, admitted Thursday that the postseason “lights were brighter than expected.”
The Cavs, the 4th seed in the East, were bounced in 5 games, including 2 losses at home.
Allen was a -28 in the series, and Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (“the best offensive rebounder in the league” according to Allen) had 28 offensive boards in the five games.
“That’s my job to get rebounds,” Allen said at the end-of-season media availability. “We know that we’re ultimately judged by the playoffs. I didn’t play to my ultimate form on the biggest stage.”
Allen has 3 more years on his contract and makes $20 million per year.
