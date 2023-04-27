Cavs eliminated by Knicks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers season is over.

Jalen Brunson scored 23 points as the Knicks cruised to a 106-95 win in game 5 Wednesday, eliminating Cleveland from the NBA playoffs.

JALEN BRUNSON RISES UP FOR THE SLAM!!!



(via @TheKnicksWall) pic.twitter.com/D7Cn8oTGCt — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 27, 2023

New York wins the series 4-1.

Jalen Brunson absolute DIME to Obi Toppin 🔥



KNICKS BASKETBALL. pic.twitter.com/KCSV0zOFdC — x - KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 27, 2023

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 28 points but New York had a 48-30 rebounding edge and never trailed in the game.

The Knicks led 33-26 after one quarter, 61-51 at the half and 87-75 after three.

Cleveland now heads to an uncertain offseason where Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Danny Green and Dylan Windler are all potential free agents.

Spotrac has the Cavs with 10 players signed for next season at $126 million; another $59 million in cap holds for free agents puts the team $52 million over the salary cap.

Cleveland has also traded its 2023 first-round pick to Indiana in last season’s LeVert trade.

