Cleveland man accused in deadly highway crash pleads not guilty

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 58-year-old man accused in a deadly highway crash in Cleveland pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

James Farley, of Richmond Heights, is facing a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide and received a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

Cleveland police say Farley was driving a Bentley at high speeds when he struck a Jeep on I-90 in Cleveland, causing the Jeep to roll onto its roof and fatally eject its 22-year-old passenger.

Video shows Bentley race before crashing into Jeep that fatally ejected woman on I-90 in Cleveland

She was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Samantha M. Nelson of Cleveland.

The crash happened on I-90 east at West 25th Street at approximately 2:02 p.m. on March 1.

The Bentley’s right front corner collided with the back of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler that was also heading east on I-90, according to police.

Investigators said the force of the impact caused the Jeep to roll over and eject Nelson onto the road.

The Jeep slid eastbound on its roof and struck the median before coming to a stop while still flipped over.

Police said the the Bentley also struck the median wall before it came to a rest.

The man who was driving the Jeep got out and ran away from the crash scene, according to police.

