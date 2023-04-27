Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes white-faced saki monkey baby boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a boy! The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo happily announced the birth of a white-faced saki monkey baby this week.

The zoo has not yet named its newest and youngest resident.

This is the third successful birth for his mom, Lopez, and his dad, Luis, according to the zoo.

“Baby saki monkeys love to hang onto mom in their early stages,” the zoo said, “so be sure to look closely on your next visit to the Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building!”

Until you can get to see him in person, take a look at these adorable pictures shared by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo:

Baby White-Faced Saki Monkey at PCA on April 26, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks) (KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer)

