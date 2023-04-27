2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman wanted for firing gun outside of a school

Tiarra Lampkins is accused of firing a gun outside of a school on Cleveland's east side and has...
Tiarra Lampkins is accused of firing a gun outside of a school on Cleveland's east side and has a warrant out for her arrest.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a fugitive on the run, facing charges she fired a gun outside of Woodland Hills School on Cleveland’s east side.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Tiarra Lampkins has a warrant for her arrest on charges of, “discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited area.”

Because Lampkins has a prior felony conviction she was not allowed to have a gun so she is also charged with having a weapon under disability.

Lampkins also has an active warrant with the Cleveland Heights Police for petty theft.

She was last known to be staying in the 3200 Berkshire Road in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Lampkins’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

