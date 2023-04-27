2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cow escapes, roams nearby neighborhood during senior prank

FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.
FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.(U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ill. (Gray News) – A cow escaped early Thursday morning as several students were trying to pull a senior prank at their school in Illinois.

According to the Niles Police Department, several students from Northridge Preparatory School were attempting to bring live animals into the school around 3 a.m.

Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.

Several law enforcement agencies worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities

Latest News

FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman in leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’: US
A Ukrainian soldier smiles standing in a trench on the frontline in the village of New York,...
NATO: Ukraine allies sent 1,550 combat vehicles, 230 tanks
Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering...
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury