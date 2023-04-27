Dining cruise ship coming to Cleveland, set to sail later this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. announced they are bringing Lady Caroline, a new premier 120-foot-long dining cruise ship to town.

Lady Caroline is currently navigating the St. Lawrence Seaway, she is anticipated to arrive in Cleveland on May 8, according to a press release from Jacobs Entertainment.

The 15,000-square-foot luxury ship will dock on the Flats WestBank and begin its inaugural Cleveland season later this summer.

The vessel is named after developer Jeffrey P. Jacobs’ daughter Caroline.

Beginning in early June, Lady Caroline will offer a variety of regular lunches, brunch, dinner holidays, and special event cruises to enjoy with fellow passengers, as well as privately chartered corporate, group, or wedding voyages.

Lady Caroline will be docked alongside the Nautica Queen outside the Powerhouse near the Flats West Bank venues and attractions including Jacobs Pavilion, Greater Cleveland Aquarium, and Windows on the River with other river front entertainment options.

Cruise schedules, events, ticketing, and parking information for Lady Caroline will be made available soon. To plan your excursion, visit ladycaroline.com or call 216.696.8888

