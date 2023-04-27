2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver of dump truck involved in Cleveland Norfolk Southern crash pleads not guilty

Ryan Hundley appears in Cleveland Municipal Court on a vehicular manslaughter charge.
Ryan Hundley appears in Cleveland Municipal Court on a vehicular manslaughter charge.(Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The dump truck driver involved in the March 7 accident that killed a Norfolk Southern conductor pleaded not guilty in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Ryan Hundley appeared in court to be arraigned for vehicular manslaughter.

Norfolk Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland

Hundley’s bond was set at $10,000.

Hundley was pulling through the railroad crossing with no flashing lights or railroad gates after stopping at a stop sign when the collision happened, according to the police report.

Police say conductor Louis Shuster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the area was dimly lit and the direction the truck was traveling obstructed Hundley’s view due to the placement of the cab on the dump truck.

There were no lights indicating the train was traveling in reverse, officials say.

