Greater Cleveland Food Bank looking for donor help with silent auction

Cleveland Ohio
Cleveland Ohio(Syeda Abbas)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is hoping to help the increase in patrons with their silent auction held on April 30.

When SNAP benefits went away in March, the Food Bank noticed a 10% in people coming in for food. This, combined with inflation, has led to an increased need in help to keep their pantry full.

According to the Food Bank the auction will include:

  • A private in-home dinner for six by James Beard Nominee Chef Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS, and a catered dinner for four by Cookin’ Genie.
  • Sports collectibles including autographed jerseys from Joe Bitonio and Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, a Terry “Tito” Francona autographed baseball, and sweet seats and other perks donated by our generous local teams.
  • Dinner, show and hotel packages for the ultimate downtown Cleveland “staycation” experience.
  • Fitness and adventure experiences that are mood-boosting and heart-racing from Adrenaline Monkey, Harness Cycle, Grooveryde, and Cleveland Skydiving Center.
  • Luxury destination package to locations like Scottsdale, Sonoma, Savannah and New York City.

Tickets can be purchased at www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/Market.

