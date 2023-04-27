Juveniles connected to North Olmsted cell phone store robbery, police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Police were able to identify juveniles to be connected to an early morning robbery of a local cell phone store Wednesday.

“I almost put my life savings into building that store to what it is,” said Wireless Express owner Ahmad Jaffal.

He explained he found learned of the robbery via a message late Tuesday night, only to see the damage to his store.

“I didn’t even sleep that Tuesday night/Wednesday morning,” he said.

The crime was caught on surveillance video around 1:00a.m. and shows the suspects were in and out of Olmsted Wireless at 26729 Brookpark Rd Ext. in just about 30 seconds.

Jaffal believes the crime was premeditated.

“They took the best phones, they knew what they were doing,” he said. “They had an idea of exactly what they wanted.”

19 News spoke to North Olmsted school resource officer Jim Carbone, who says a crime with these circumstances isn’t common: “This doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it breaks our hearts.”

Jaffal hopes those responsible for the robbery can face justice and do what is right.

“So that the kids can be disciplines for their actions, and so that I can get my belongings back,” he said.

