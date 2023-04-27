2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend in Bedford Heights

Accused of murdering his girlfriend in Bedford Heights.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel and Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man who murdered his ex-girlfriend inside her Bedford Heights apartment will be sentenced Thursday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Steaven Cawthorne changed his plea to guilty on April 25 in the aggravated murder of Gina Lampton, 26.

** His sentencing is set for 11 a.m. 19 News will provide livestreaming coverage. **

According to court records, Cawthorne is facing life in prison.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have said Lampton was “brutally murdered” on Nov. 5, 2021 in her home in the 5300 block of Northfield Road.

Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta said officers responded to Lampton’s home after receiving a call from her friends in Georgia to do a welfare check.

Cawthorne was arrested Nov. 9, 2021 in Akron.

His jury trial began on April 17 in front of Judge John Russo.

