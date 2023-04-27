MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Chick-Fil-A- in Mentor will be temporarily closed, and not just on Sunday.

The restaurant will be shut down starting at 2 p.m. on May 4 for a remodel that will provide a “much bigger space” to better serve guests, Chick-Fil-A Mentor confirmed.

“Though it does sadden us that we won’t be able to serve you for right now, we are looking forward to the remodel and making it better than ever for all of you!” Chick-Fil-A Mentor posted.

The reopening date will be announced on the Chick-Fil-A Mentor Facebook page at a later time.

Chick-Fil-A Mentor said. “We love our guests so much and are excited for this new chapter in our store!”

Mentor Chick-Fil-A to shut down for remodel (Source: Chick-Fil-A Mentor Facebook) (Mentor Chick-Fil-A Facebook)

