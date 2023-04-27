2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mentor Chick-Fil-A to shut down for remodel

Mentor Chick-Fil-A to shut down for remodel (Source: Google Maps)
Mentor Chick-Fil-A to shut down for remodel (Source: Google Maps)(Google Maps)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Chick-Fil-A- in Mentor will be temporarily closed, and not just on Sunday.

The restaurant will be shut down starting at 2 p.m. on May 4 for a remodel that will provide a “much bigger space” to better serve guests, Chick-Fil-A Mentor confirmed.

“Though it does sadden us that we won’t be able to serve you for right now, we are looking forward to the remodel and making it better than ever for all of you!” Chick-Fil-A Mentor posted.

The reopening date will be announced on the Chick-Fil-A Mentor Facebook page at a later time.

Chick-Fil-A Mentor said. “We love our guests so much and are excited for this new chapter in our store!”

Mentor Chick-Fil-A to shut down for remodel (Source: Chick-Fil-A Mentor Facebook)
Mentor Chick-Fil-A to shut down for remodel (Source: Chick-Fil-A Mentor Facebook)(Mentor Chick-Fil-A Facebook)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians announce 3rd annual ‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ at Progressive Field
Red Eagle Distillery
Sip the ‘spirit’ of 14 Northern Ohio distilleries to go to a ball
Graphic
Cleveland deli that went viral for chicken salad now subject of lemonade recall
Cleveland Browns home no longer named FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland Browns home no longer named FirstEnergy Stadium