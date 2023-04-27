Minority Men’s Health Fair returns to MetroHealth with educational, preventative screenings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Minority Men’s Health Fair, a long-standing event for health screenings and education, returns to the MetroHealth System in 2023.

Over 18 years ago, Dr. Charles Modlin created the free health fair to address disproportionate disease rates in African American men.

Research clearly shows fatality rates decrease with early detection of preventable diseases.

“Early detection and prevention of many of these conditions will translate into saving and improving the quality of life for those most commonly burdened by health disparities,” said Dr. Modlin, founder and director of the Minority Men’s Health Fair. “Our goal at MetroHealth is to not simply engage minority populations to attend the health fair; rather, our goal is to provide them and their families ongoing facilitated access to quality and culturally competent health care because minorities represent those groups most commonly afflicted and burdened by a multitude of health disparities.”

This year’s fair will offer education and health screenings on topics prevalent in minorities like prostate cancer, diabetes, kidney, heart disease and vascular disease, high blood pressure, skin cancer, mental health concerns, lung and colorectal cancer, hepatitis, vitamin D deficiency, stroke and many other conditions, according to a release from the event.

Overall, more than 16,000 men have attended and received knowledge to better care for themselves and their loved ones.

This year, MetroHealth will have physicians and specialists available to answer questions, and attendees will be able to take advantage of more than 30 different free screenings.

The health fair is free, and will be held on April 27 from 5-8:30 p.m. at three of MetroHealth’s locations: Main Campus, Cleveland Heights Health Center and Ohio City Health Center.

Reservations are not required, but online registration is strongly encouraged.

Though the health fair is geared toward men and minority health concerns, MetroHealth welcomes anyone to attend.

For more information, please visit wwww.metrohealth.org/mmhf.

