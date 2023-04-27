2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Dry today before rainy, unsettled pattern arrives Friday

wet end to the week
wet end to the week(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:37 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Other than this morning’s chilly temperatures, Thursday will be a very nice day!

Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

Widespread rain will move in by Friday morning, kicking off a very wet weather pattern.

Rounds of rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will occur Friday and Friday night.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is cautiously optimistic that a dry slot will work its way into our area Saturday, allowing for several hours of dry time between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Showers will fill back in Saturday evening.

Periods of on-again, off-again showers will continue Sunday through Tuesday.

Temperature-wise, the pattern will remain cool through the middle of next week.

