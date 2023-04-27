Passerby finds woman’s body in abandoned lot in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of a woman was found in an abandoned lot in Canton Township on April 26.

A passerby spotted the body in the 3700 block of Georgetown Road NE and called the sheriff’s office at 3:59 p.m., according to SCSO.

Deputies said the woman appeared to be in her mid-30s and had reddish-brown hair.

The cause of her death, and how she ended up in the abandoned lot, is unknown at this time in the investigation, SCSO said.

Anyone with information on this case, including the identity of the woman, is urged to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-451-1328.

