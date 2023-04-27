Tailgate 19 returns Sunday with 2023 NFL Draft Special

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tailgate 19, Cleveland’s favorite football show, returns Sunday with a live NFL Draft special at 11:30 a.m.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf to analyze the Browns picks, offseason moves and where the team stands heading into the 2023 season.

The Browns have no picks Thursday in Round 1; their first-round pick went to Houston in the Deshaun Watson trade, and their second-rounder went to the Jets for WR Elijah Moore.

Cleveland has eight picks overall in Rounds 3 through 7.

