Wooster buzzes with honeybees who made hive in downtown planter

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Wooster was buzzing after a large swarm of honeybees choose a planter as the home for their hive.

The city and police got several calls about the bees on Market Street, just north of South Street, the morning of April 21.

The city of Wooster said a local beekeeper agreed to collect and relocate these “docile” honeybees.

The beekeeper placed a new hive near the bees, and they immediately started going into their new, safer home.

The hive was taken away later that evening once all the bees had a chance to enter it.

The city of Wooster shared these pictures of the bees:

(City of Wooster)

