1 arrested in Michigan after 8-year-old Akron girl at shot, killed at birthday party

Robert Scott
Robert Scott(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested a man in connection to the 2020 shooting at a birthday party that left an 8-year-old dead.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue on Aug. 14, 2020, leaving 8-year-old MiKayla Pickett dead and another 14-year-old injured.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said officials issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Robert Scott on April 9, 2023.

Miller confirmed police located Scott in Michigan on April 27.

Officials arrested charged Scott with aggravated murder and felonious assault, and remains in Michigan until his extradition back to Ohio.

Miller also confirmed two other men, 21-year-old Emahni Thomas and 37-year-old Donte Farmer will also be charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault in connection to the shooting.

Both men are currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

MiKayla Pickett’s death was devastating to our entire community. I know the residents of Akron, especially those who knew MiKayla, are relieved to hear that an arrest has been made in this case. This arrest would not have been possible without the dedication of our Akron Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. I thank all those involved for their collaboration and tireless commitment to solving this case for MiKayla. I hope this arrest can lead to justice for MiKayla, and my thoughts and prayers are with her entire family now.

Dan Horrigan, Akron Mayor

Police confirmed this investigation is ongoing as other suspects may be involved.

