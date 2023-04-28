2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 juvenile, 3 adults arrested after vehicle theft in Rocky River, police say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A juvenile and three adults were arrested for multiple vehicle thefts in the area on April 18, 2023, according to the Rocky River Police Department.

Police say that a caller reported that he saw someone attempting to break into his car around 1:40 a.m.

The suspected vehicle was stopped by police on Hilliard Boulevard near Westway Road, officers say.

During the investigation, officers discovered property in the car that did not belong to any of the occupants and confirmed that it was stolen from another vehicle, police say.

Police say one juvenile, an 18-year-old man, from East Cleveland, an 18-year-old Cleveland man, and a 18-year-old Euclid man were arrested for receiving stolen property.

Police are continuing to investigate as additional victims are identified.

