16-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing

Jevonte Jones
Jevonte Jones(Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on April 27 to help find missing 16-year-old Jevonte Jones.

Jones was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen in the 600 block of East 113th Street wearing a gray jacket, beige hoodie with a rose, light blue jeans, and blue Nike shoes.

If you see Jones or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.

Jevonte Jones
Jevonte Jones(Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

