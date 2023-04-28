16-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on April 27 to help find missing 16-year-old Jevonte Jones.

Jones was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen in the 600 block of East 113th Street wearing a gray jacket, beige hoodie with a rose, light blue jeans, and blue Nike shoes.

If you see Jones or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.

Jevonte Jones (Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District)

