3-year-old girl shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police on Friday opened an investigation into a shooting that sent a 3-year-old girl to the hospital.

Officials confirmed the shooting occurred at 2:39 a.m. near E. 129th Street and Craven Avenue.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed the 3-year-old was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Her condition remains unknown.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for details.

