3-year-old girl shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police on Friday opened an investigation into a shooting that sent a 3-year-old girl to the hospital.
Officials confirmed the shooting occurred at 2:39 a.m. near E. 129th Street and Craven Avenue.
This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Cleveland EMS officials confirmed the 3-year-old was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
Her condition remains unknown.
