Alliance man charged with rape of mentally impaired woman

Brandon Orr
Brandon Orr(Source: Stark County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Alliance Municipal Court records show a 27-year-old man was charged Friday with the rape of a woman who is mentally impaired.

Officers said Brandon Orr, of Alliance, raped the victim Thursday in the area of the Iron Horse Trail near South Arch Avenue and East Broadway Street.

According to the records, Orr was aware the victim has a mental condition that leaves her impaired.

He is accused by police of forcing her up against a brick wall during the attack.

Officers arrested Orr Thursday night at his home on Cambridge Street.

The records said they collected his DNA as part of the investigation.

He was taken to the Stark County Jail and is due for arraignment Friday afternoon, according to the records.

