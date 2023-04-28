2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Arsonist sets occupied Cleveland apartment building on fire, $2,500 reward for arrest

The three-suite apartment building at 928 Rondel Rd. was set on fire at 6 a.m. on April 4,...
The three-suite apartment building at 928 Rondel Rd. was set on fire at 6 a.m. on April 4, according to Cleveland Fire.(Cleveland Fire)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arsonist who set a South-Collinwood apartment building ablaze with people inside is on the loose, Cleveland Fire confirmed, and a reward for their arrest is out.

The three-suite apartment building at 928 Rondel Rd. was set on fire at 6 a.m. on April 4, according to Cleveland Fire.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest, Cleveland Fire confirmed.

Call Crime Stoppers with your tips at 216-252-7463.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

The three-suite apartment building at 928 Rondel Rd. was set on fire at 6 a.m. on April 4,...
The three-suite apartment building at 928 Rondel Rd. was set on fire at 6 a.m. on April 4, according to Cleveland Fire.(Cleveland Fire)
The three-suite apartment building at 928 Rondel Rd. was set on fire at 6 a.m. on April 4,...
The three-suite apartment building at 928 Rondel Rd. was set on fire at 6 a.m. on April 4, according to Cleveland Fire.(Cleveland Fire)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation

Latest News

Baby boom! African Safari Wildlife Park welcomes 5 furry youngsters, including this llama
Baby boom! African Safari Wildlife Park welcomes 5 furry youngsters
Robert Scott
1 arrested in Michigan after 8-year-old Akron girl at shot, killed at birthday party
Brandon Orr
Alliance man charged with rape of mentally impaired woman
Suzanne Thomas
Police: Woman wanted in 2022 Akron homicide found dead in scrapyard