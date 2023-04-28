Arsonist sets occupied Cleveland apartment building on fire, $2,500 reward for arrest
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arsonist who set a South-Collinwood apartment building ablaze with people inside is on the loose, Cleveland Fire confirmed, and a reward for their arrest is out.
The three-suite apartment building at 928 Rondel Rd. was set on fire at 6 a.m. on April 4, according to Cleveland Fire.
A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest, Cleveland Fire confirmed.
Call Crime Stoppers with your tips at 216-252-7463.
Tipsters can stay anonymous.
