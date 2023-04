CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to make 2 picks tonight in round 3 of the NFL Draft, numbers 74 and 98 overall.

The team had no first-round pick last night and no second-round pick tonight; those were traded as part of the Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore trades.

Keep it here for the latest info on the picks as they happen.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.