Cavs president Koby Altman: ‘This group, we’re super proud of’
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Koby Altman acknowledged the disappointment of losing to the Knicks, supported head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and vowed to find more shooting for next season in his end-of-season press conference Friday.
However, Altman still believes in his team and sees a bright future ahead.
“You can’t fluke your way into 51 wins,” Altman said. “You can’t fluke your way into the No. 1 Defensive Rating in the NBA.”
Cleveland does not have a first-round pick in the draft and its biggest-name free agent is Caris LeVert.
The Cavs top four players--Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley--are all signed for at least 2 more seasons.
