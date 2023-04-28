Cavs president Koby Altman: ‘This group, we’re super proud of’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Koby Altman acknowledged the disappointment of losing to the Knicks, supported head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and vowed to find more shooting for next season in his end-of-season press conference Friday.

However, Altman still believes in his team and sees a bright future ahead.

“You can’t fluke your way into 51 wins,” Altman said. “You can’t fluke your way into the No. 1 Defensive Rating in the NBA.”

Cleveland does not have a first-round pick in the draft and its biggest-name free agent is Caris LeVert.

The Cavs top four players--Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley--are all signed for at least 2 more seasons.

