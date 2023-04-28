CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When a senior citizen’s only mode of transportation was stolen, Cleveland Police didn’t wait for justice to be served to get the victim back on two wheels.

Cleveland Police said Ofc. Krantz and Garmback were flagged down by Mr. Tompkins when his bike was stolen in late April.

Tompkins told police he was shopping inside a store when an unknown man caused a disturbance and was asked to leave.

But when he left the store, he took off on Tompkins’ bike, said police.

Police said that bike was Tompkins’ sole source of transportation.

The stolen bike wasn’t found.

When Sgt. Diaz heard about the theft, he didn’t want to wait for the bike to be found to get Tompkins back on the road.

Sgt. Diaz called his coworkers at the Cleveland Division of Police Bureau of Community Relations, who had a bike donated by the Cleveland Police Athletic League.

Ofc. Ketchums and Ofc. Fragapane then delivered the donated bike to Tompkins, who was smiling again as they snapped this photo:

Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike (Cleveland Division of Police Bureau of Community Relations)

