2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike

Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike
Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When a senior citizen’s only mode of transportation was stolen, Cleveland Police didn’t wait for justice to be served to get the victim back on two wheels.

Cleveland Police said Ofc. Krantz and Garmback were flagged down by Mr. Tompkins when his bike was stolen in late April.

Tompkins told police he was shopping inside a store when an unknown man caused a disturbance and was asked to leave.

But when he left the store, he took off on Tompkins’ bike, said police.

Police said that bike was Tompkins’ sole source of transportation.

The stolen bike wasn’t found.

When Sgt. Diaz heard about the theft, he didn’t want to wait for the bike to be found to get Tompkins back on the road.

Sgt. Diaz called his coworkers at the Cleveland Division of Police Bureau of Community Relations, who had a bike donated by the Cleveland Police Athletic League.

Ofc. Ketchums and Ofc. Fragapane then delivered the donated bike to Tompkins, who was smiling again as they snapped this photo:

Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike
Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike(Cleveland Division of Police Bureau of Community Relations)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation

Latest News

Baby boom! African Safari Wildlife Park welcomes 5 furry youngsters, including this llama
Baby boom! African Safari Wildlife Park welcomes 5 furry youngsters
A man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday after winning $2.5 million from a $10...
Man wins $2.5M from $10 lottery scratch-off bought at Northeast Ohio gas station
Wooster buzzes with honeybees who made hive in downtown planter
Wooster buzzes with honeybees who made hive in downtown planter
Minority Men’s Health Fair returns to MetroHealth with educational, preventative screenings
Minority Men’s Health Fair returns to MetroHealth with educational, preventative screenings