2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland sex offender indicted for attempting to engage in sexual activity with 12-year-old girl, officials say

Cleveland sex offender indicted for attempting to engage in sexual activity with 12-year-old...
Cleveland sex offender indicted for attempting to engage in sexual activity with 12-year-old girl, officials say(Ohio Attorney General Sex Offender Search)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Cleveland sex offender, for attempting to meet with and attempting to engage in sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials say Adam Cotte, 34, engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 12-year-old child.

Contact was initiated through a popular social media platform, the prosecutor’s office says.

Officials say Cotte expressed an interest in engaging in sexual activity with the purported child.

Cotte also sent sexual images during the online conversations, officials say.

The prosecutor’s office says Cotte bought a bus ticket to meet the officer to engage in sexual activity with the purported child.

On April 13, he was arrested without incident by law enforcement and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“If it weren’t for the incredible work of our Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, this predator

would have met a real 12-year-old child,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley.

Cotte was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of attempted rape
  • One count of importuning
  • Five counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
  • One count of possessing criminal tools

Officials say he will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on a later date.

“He should receive a lengthy prison sentence and he should be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life,” said Prosecutor O’Malley.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation

Latest News

Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike
Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Wadsworth Middle School student killed in fatal crash, police say
1 juvenile, 3 adults arrested after vehicle theft in Rocky River, police say
Gunfire strikes hits Cleveland fire truck, station; no injuries
Injured East Cleveland firefighter recovering at home