Cleveland sex offender indicted for attempting to engage in sexual activity with 12-year-old girl, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Cleveland sex offender, for attempting to meet with and attempting to engage in sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials say Adam Cotte, 34, engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 12-year-old child.

Contact was initiated through a popular social media platform, the prosecutor’s office says.

Officials say Cotte expressed an interest in engaging in sexual activity with the purported child.

Cotte also sent sexual images during the online conversations, officials say.

The prosecutor’s office says Cotte bought a bus ticket to meet the officer to engage in sexual activity with the purported child.

On April 13, he was arrested without incident by law enforcement and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“If it weren’t for the incredible work of our Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, this predator

would have met a real 12-year-old child,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley.

Cotte was indicted on the following charges:

One count of attempted rape

One count of importuning

Five counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

One count of possessing criminal tools

Officials say he will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on a later date.

“He should receive a lengthy prison sentence and he should be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life,” said Prosecutor O’Malley.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.