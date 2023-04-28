Man found murdered in Cleveland’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched an investigation Thursday evening after the discovery of a man found dead of a suspected homicide.
Officials said officers discovered the body in the 800 block of Wayside Road at 6:24 p.m.
This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examier’s Office identified the man as 48-year-old Edward Jordan.
The official cause of death was not specified.
19 News reached out to Cleveland police officials for more details.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
