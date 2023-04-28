2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man found murdered in Cleveland’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood

Cleveland police launched an investigation Thursday evening after the discovery of a man found...
Cleveland police launched an investigation Thursday evening after the discovery of a man found dead of a suspected homicide.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched an investigation Thursday evening after the discovery of a man found dead of a suspected homicide.

Officials said officers discovered the body in the 800 block of Wayside Road at 6:24 p.m.

This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examier’s Office identified the man as 48-year-old Edward Jordan.

The official cause of death was not specified.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
