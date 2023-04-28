Man transported from Carnegie Avenue and East 9th with gunshot wounds
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 33-year-old man was transported by EMS from the area of Carnegie Avenue and East 9th Street for a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to MetroHealth, officials say.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Police could not confirm the circumstances of the shooting.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
