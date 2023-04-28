Man wins $2.5M from $10 lottery scratch-off bought from Northeast Ohio gas station

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday after winning $2.5 million from a $10 scratch-off bought from a gas station in Northeast Ohio.

A press release from the Ohio Lottery said the man bought the winning $2,500,000 Make My Year scratch-off at the Alliance Get Go, located 1896 Beechwood & State St.

The top prize for the specific scratch-off is paid at $250,000 a year for 10 years before taxes, the press release said.

The man after taxes will take home nearly $180,000 a year after beating the 1-in-2,500,000 odds.

