Man wins $2.5M from $10 lottery scratch-off bought from Northeast Ohio gas station

A man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday after winning $2.5 million from a $10...
A man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday after winning $2.5 million from a $10 scratch-off bought from a gas station in Northeast Ohio.(Pexels)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday after winning $2.5 million from a $10 scratch-off bought from a gas station in Northeast Ohio.

A press release from the Ohio Lottery said the man bought the winning $2,500,000 Make My Year scratch-off at the Alliance Get Go, located 1896 Beechwood & State St.

The top prize for the specific scratch-off is paid at $250,000 a year for 10 years before taxes, the press release said.

The man after taxes will take home nearly $180,000 a year after beating the 1-in-2,500,000 odds.

