2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing 14-year-old Cleveland boy last seen April 26

Dylan Jeter
Dylan Jeter(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Dylan Jeter, who has been missing since April 26.

Jeter was described by police as 6′2″ tall, 300 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a multi-colored coat, white turtle neck, and light jeans.

If you see him or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency number at 216-621-1234.

Dylan Jeter
Dylan Jeter(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation

Latest News

The three-suite apartment building at 928 Rondel Rd. was set on fire at 6 a.m. on April 4,...
Arsonist sets occupied Cleveland apartment building on fire, $2,500 reward for arrest
Brandon Orr
Alliance man charged with rape of mentally impaired woman
Suzanne Thomas
Police: Akron woman wanted in 2022 homicide found dead in scrapyard
Jermaine Kemp
Man sentenced to life in prison following conviction in 2019 double murder