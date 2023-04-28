Missing 14-year-old Cleveland boy last seen April 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Dylan Jeter, who has been missing since April 26.

Jeter was described by police as 6′2″ tall, 300 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a multi-colored coat, white turtle neck, and light jeans.

If you see him or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency number at 216-621-1234.

Dylan Jeter (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

