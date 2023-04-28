Northeast Ohio weather: Rainy, unsettled pattern starts today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread rain will move in through the morning, and the rain will be heavy at times.

Rounds of rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will occur through Friday night.

While there will be very hit-or-miss showers in the area on Saturday, at this time, Saturday does not appear to be a washout.

High temperatures will be around 60 degrees through the weekend.

Showers will fill back in Saturday evening.

Periods of on-again, off-again rain will continue from Sunday through Tuesday.

Rain chances lower by the middle part of next week.

However, Wednesday and Thursday, although, a few hit-or-miss showers remain possible both days, especially east of I-77.

Temperature-wise, the pattern will remain cool through the end of next week.

