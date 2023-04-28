Parma police say suspect shot at, missed victim in attempt to steal gold chain

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are asking for help identifying a man they say attempted to shoot a man in order to steal his gold chain.

Parma police say this man attempted to rob a man April 25 (Source: Parma Police)

Police say the suspect was at RollHouse Entertainment April 25 when he followed the victim outside and shot at him three times point blank.

The victim was not struck despite the proximity between him and the shooter, officials say.

Warning: This video contains content some viewers may find violent or disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.

Police believe the shooter was attempting to steal the victim’s gold chain.

Anyone with information about the shooter’s identity can call the Parma Police Department non emergency line at (440)-885-1234 or the Crime Stoppers tip hotline at 216-252-7463.

